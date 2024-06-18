Rochester Alternative Baseball in need of more players to play Inclusion Series

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Alternative Baseball League, an organization that allows kids with special needs to play the sport they love, is gearing up for another set of games but needs more players to keep it going.

Brian O’Keefe, the league’s organizer, is hoping to recruit about ten more people to be able to play in their upcoming Inclusion Series games.

The first game is scheduled for 7pm next Friday at Webster Thomas High and the second one is scheduled for the next day at McDonough Park in Geneva. O’Keefe has one goal in mind when putting these games on.

“So you know what I want our goal with these inclusion series games is to have people come out and learn something that it’s people that you don’t interact with normally,” O’Keefe said. “Sometimes, you know, people might actually kind of, you know, feel like they’re sorry for them or whatever, but they actually can they can play baseball and they can get out there and they can compete and play alongside everybody else.”

News10NBC introduced you to O’Keefe and the Rochester Alternative Baseball League last summer. The league provides an opportunity for kids with special needs to enjoy playing baseball in an inclusive environment.

To learn more about the organization, click here. To sign up to play, click here.

