Rochester Americans’ 4-game winning streak ends; learned from road-trip

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The trip back home to Blue Cross Arena didn’t help the Rochester Americans continue their winning streak, as the Syracuse Crunch won 5-2.

Still, the team seems to be in a good place after winning four straight games, all on the road.

“I think it says a lot about a group when you go on the road and you find out who you are,” said head coach Michael Leone. “You look at the teams who we played. Charlotte is arguably the best, one of the best teams in the league.”

The Amerks’ streak included wins over Belleville, Charlotte, and Laval, three of the toughest teams to play against and road environments to win in. It didn’t make a difference.

The Rochester Americans won four straight games, all on the road, to climb up the North Division standings.

“This past weekend, this past week, we’ve been dominant like you said. I think we’re playing as a connected group,” said defenseman Kale Clague.

“Hopefully we can take the confidence in our ability to win games like that and moving forward in the season,” said forward Brett Murray.

The Rochester Americans are just about a third of the way through the 72-game slate, and on Dec. 19, sit in a tie for third place in the North Division with 33 points.

“Credit the group. We’re playing team hockey right now. It’s not any individual. We’re playing a collective team game, it’s just important we just keep playing the right way,” said Leone.

The Amerks remain at home on Friday night for another round with the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

