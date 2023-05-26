Rochester Americans drop game 2 to Hershey, series headed home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Hershey Bears shutout the Rochester Americans 2-0 to even up the 7-game series at one game apiece.

Hunter Shepard stymied the Amerks offense, coming up with 24 saves and never once allowing a puck to get past him. Beck Malenstyn and Henrik Borgstrom scored the goals for the Bears.

Malcolm Subban had 21 saves in the loss.

It was the first time in over a month the Amerks had lost a playoff game. They were just two wins shy of tying a franchise record for nine straight postseason wins.

The Amerks playoff winning streak ends at 7 games.



FINAL: 2-0 Hershey



Series: 1-1



Now, the series shifts back to Rochester for games 3 and 4. Game 3 is set for Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Game 4 will also be at home on Monday at 6:05 p.m.

Seth Appert thinks being back at home will be critical.

“The playoff run last year has kind of reignited our fanbase,” said Appert.

However, for the Rochester Americans to get back out in front of the series, adjustments will need to be made.

“I have things in my mind, but the video tells a different story sometimes,” said Appert. “Our staff will meet tomorrow, we’ll come up with what tweaks we need to make.”

Both sides will return to Hershey for game 5 on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

As of now, games 6 and 7 are if necessary.