Rochester Americans: Eastern Conference Finals game 2 preview

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Rochester Americans play game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Hershey Bears on Thursday night.

After taking game 1 on Tuesday, the Amerks are looking to pull ahead to a convincing 2-0 series lead. Rochester hasn’t lost a playoff game since game 2 against the Syracuse Crunch on April 22.

Over their current 7-game win streak, the Amerks have outscored the opposition 41-21, with a 12-3 advantage in the first period.

“Can momentum carry forward? I think confidence, you know, the team certainly and individuals have confidence from what we’ve been doing here in the last month,” said head coach Seth Appert.

Rochester could also make some playoff history. An 8-game winning streak would be the longest in franchise history since 1996, when they won nine straight before going on to win the Calder Cup Finals. That’s the last time the Rochester Americans won the Calder Cup.

Thursday’s game 2 starts at 7 p.m. Rochester will host games 3 and 4 at Blue Cross Arena on Saturday and Monday.