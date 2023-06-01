Rochester Americans: Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 preview

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Rochester Americans are back at home on Friday for game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Hershey Bears.

For the fourth time in four tries, the Amerks avoided a loss in an elimination game in these playoffs. Rochester stormed into Hershey, taking down the Bears 4-1.

Lukas Rousek scored twice in the winning effort, with his second goal coming in an empty-netter. Jiri Kulich and Michael Mersch scored the other goals.

For the Bears, Aliaksei Protas scored the lone goal. Malcolm Subban stopped the other 32 shots that came his way.

Friday’s game is still the same story. Win, and the series gets extended to a game 7. Lose, and the season is over. Despite a fairly clean win on Wednesday night, the team is still looking at mistakes to avoid and fix ahead of next game.

“We have to get better as the playoffs go on. It can’t just be just everything into that game and then off days casual with the mind of off days,” said head coach Seth Appert. “We have to get better. We have to learn from the lessons you’re going through.”

Friday’s game is set for 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.