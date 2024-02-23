Rochester Americans inducting Rory Fitzpatrick into team Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Rochester Americans icon Rory Fitzpatrick is the latest member of the hockey team’s Hall of Fame.

Fitzpatrick was unanimously selected, becoming the 68th member of the Amerks HOF.

Born and raised in Rochester, Fitzpatrick was a key part of the team’s defense from 2001-05 and again from 2008-10, where he was a team captain. He played in over 200 games, notching 14 goals and 36 assists in regular season contests.

Off the ice, Fitzpatrick has been a vital part of the greater Rochester community, serving as the Irondequoit Town Supervisor from 2022-24 and being named Rochester’s AHL Man of the Year in 2009 and 2010. He’s also the first Rochester-born player to ever score a goal for the Amerks.

14 years after retiring, Fitzpatrick is finally being recognized as an all-time Rochester Americans great.