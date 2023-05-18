Rochester Americans move on to Eastern Conference Finals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Rochester Americans completed the sweep of the Toronto Marlies, taking game 3, 8-4, to move on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

It’s the first time since 2004 the Amerks have made it this far, where they will face the Hershey Bears in a seven game series. The winner moves on to the Calder Cup Finals.

Rochester was perfect on the power play, going 3-for-3. Lukas Rousek led the scoring attack with a goal and three assists. Jiri Kulich continued on a hot start to the postseason, scoring a goal for the sixth straight game. It’s tied for the longest such streak in AHL playoffs history.

The Amerks and Bears will meet in Hershey for game one on Tuesday. Here is the schedule for the entire series:

Game 1: Tuesday, May 23 – Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center

Game 2: Thursday, May 25 – Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center

Game 3: Saturday, May 27 – Hershey at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

Game 4: Monday, May 29 – Hershey at Rochester | 6:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 31 – Rochester at Hershey| 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center

*Game 6: Friday, June 2 – Hershey at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

*Game 7: Monday, June 5 – Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center