Rochester Americans outscored by Laval Rocket, 5-4, in North Division Finals game 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Rochester Americans couldn’t overcome a five-goal performance by Laval, falling behind 1-0 in the North Division Finals best-of-5 series.

After taking a 1-0 lead, the Amerks fell behind 2-1 after the first period and 4-3 at the end of the second period.

Isak Rosen found the back of the net over halfway through the final period, making it a tie game. However, Laval responded with the go-ahead score with just over four minutes to play. The Rocket held on to win 5-4, taking a 1-0 series lead.

“We just gotta do a better job of just managing the game,” said Amerks head coach Michael Leone.

The Rochester Americans will try and even up the series at home at 7 p.m. on Friday.