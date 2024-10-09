Rochester Americans: Puck pressure a focus heading into 2024-25 season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The 68th season of the Rochester Americans begins with a new head coach behind the bench. Michael Leone takes charge and wants his team to take on that identity.

“I think the biggest thing is taking away time and space. We don’t wanna spend time in our own zone, even on the forechecks,” said Leone. “It’s more of a in your face style of game where it’s puck pressure, and I think it’s really important that we want our guys to have the puck, we’re really skilled, so the best way to do it is to get it back quick.”

Of course, that starts with a good group of defensemen. Kale Clague should be an impactful player and wants to make sure everyone is on the same page heading into Friday’s game against Bellevile.

“Getting everyone on the same page. I’ve only been here for a couple practices now, but it seems like every meeting we’ve had, or that kind of thing is to the point,” said Clague.

Getting to the point can be difficult with a new head coach, but Clague says that’s sort of Leone’s style.

“He’s strict and to the point. His message is really clear, easy for guys to understand. Lot of young guys, some European guys, so I think his message is clear and it’s pretty straightforward. Let’s go out and play and play with speed,” said Clague.

As the team prepares for their first game of the season at Blue Cross Arena, Leone is already starting to get himself ready, mentally.

“I think tomorrow, and then Friday I’ll be pacing around a lot in the office. I’m just really excited. You hear a lot about the organization, the fan support in the city. I think people are really excited to see our group and I am too,” said Leone.

And if the team plays with speed and does so well, those nerves should also get over with quickly. Until then, the excitement is growing, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. on Oct. 11.

