Rochester Americans re-sign trio of players, add one from Marlies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Rochester Americans made a few signings on Friday, bringing back Mason Jobst, Brendan Warren, and Michael Houser all on one-year contracts.

Jobst led all Rochester Americans players with 10 assists in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs and was also named the team’s most improved player of the year.

Warren missed almost half the season with an injury, but returned toward the end and is looking to get back to full health.

Houser returns for his fourth season as a netminder with Rochester.

The Rochester Americans are also bringing in a division rival. Graham Slaggert comes over from the Toronto Marlies. It’s a one-year deal for the center who played in 63 games last season.