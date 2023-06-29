Rochester Americans sign pair of prospects to AHL contracts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Rochester Americans made two deals on Thursday, giving Riley Fiddler-Schultz on a two-year contract, and Nicolas Savoie a one-year contract.

Fiddler-Schultz comes to Rochester have five promising years with the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League. He racked up 77 goals and 112 assists in almost 250 regular season games. The 21-year-old had a breakout 202-23 season, with a career-high 31 goals and 44 assists, leading the team in both categories.

Savoie also had a successful five-year junior career, playing for the Quebec Remparts. Savoie had 28 goals during his tenure, but was most impressive in setting up his teammates, with 102 career assists. His strong play helped the Remparts win the QMJHL Championship. Although he was undrafted in the NHL Draft, Savoie was a finalist for the 2022-23 Kevin-Lowe Memorial Trophy, given to the league’s best defensive defenseman.