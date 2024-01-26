Rochester Americans: Smart puck play leading to wins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Rochester Americans look to build on a 3-game winning streak Friday night at home against the Utica Comets.

A fourth-straight win would give the Amerks their longest streak of the season. Head coach Seth Appert says there’s a method to the madness.

“Probably more smart play with the puck. Those things combined have allowed us to be more smothering defensively,” said Appert.

Over the winning streak, the Amerks have only allowed 1.3 goals per game. However, they’re also averaging 5 goals per game during the streak, and Appert credits the defense for letting that happen.

“We’ve been more smothering defensively, and the better we’ve become at that, the more structured we’ve become in that,” said Appert. “It’s allowed us to get back into some of our offensive concepts that we believe in.”

The Comets have lost three straight, so the Amerks are hoping both streaks continue on Friday.

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.