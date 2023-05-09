Rochester Americans turn attention to North Division Finals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Three days removed from a monumental series comeback against Syracuse and the Rochester Americans are already looking to their next playoff series.

It was an emotional week for the Rochester Americans, who fought back from down 2-0 in the series with the Crunch, to shocking the away crowd with an overtime win in game five.

“Celebrate. Enjoy it. Because you do need to celebrate your victories,” said head coach Seth Appert.

On Thursday, the Amerks will head into the North Finals to take on the Toronto Marlies. It’s a similar spot for Rochester, who made it this far in 2022. Only this time, they’re trying to move on even further.

“I think we’re just trying to even it out and approach this game like we’ve approached the last three Syracuse games,” said veteran Sean Malone.

Game one between the Amerks and Marlies is on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Here is a full schedule of the series:

Thur., May 11 (at Toronto) – 7 p.m.

Sat., May 13 (at Toronto) – 4 p.m.

Wed., May 17 (Home) – 7:05 p.m.

*Fri., May 19 (Home) – 7:05 p.m.

*Sun., May 21 (at Toronto) – 4 p.m.

*If needed.