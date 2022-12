ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Amerks are back on the ice on Wednesday night for the first time in nearly three weeks.

The Amerks will take on the Utica Comets at Blue Cross Arena. The last time the two teams faced, the Comets came away with 5-2 win. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

It’s Wednesday which means it’s college night. Students who show their school email get discounted tickets at the Blue Cross Arena box office.