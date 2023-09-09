Rochester Junior Amerks begin season in NAHL

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Rochester Junior Amerks, a new traveling hockey team, played its first ever game on Friday night.

The Junior Amerks came up on the short end of the stick, losing to the Philadelphia Rebels, 5-4.

It was the first of 28 home games this year, with 60 total games on the schedule.

“We have a plan in place and we believe that if we stick to it, that we’ll be able to compete,” said assistant coach David Powlowski.

The team held tryouts in July, and pieced the team together leading up to Friday’s debut.