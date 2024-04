ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – For the second straight season, the Rochester Knighthawks are in the NLL playoffs, this time waiting until the final day of the regular season to make it official.

The Knighthawks won 12-3 with Connor Fields outscoring Philadelphia by himself with 7 goals.

Rochester finishes the season 8-10 and will play the Toronto Rock in the first round on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. It’s single elimination for the first round.