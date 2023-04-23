Rochester Knighthawks make playoffs for first time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Rochester Knighthawks are into the playoffs for the first time as the current Knighthawks franchise.

The Knighthawks came back down 8-6 to defeat the Georgia Swarm, 12-10. They improve to 10-7 on the season, locking themselves into the 3-seed in the East.

Connor Fields, Matt Gilray, and Turner Evans all scored two goals in the win.

The Knighthawks went 2-10 in 2020, their first year as an expansion team in NLL, after the original Knighthawks moved to Halifax. Last season, the Knighthawks finished 4-14.