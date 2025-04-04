Rochester Knighthawks one win away from playoffs after five-game winning streak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Knighthawks are on the brink of securing a playoff spot as they continue their impressive run in the National Lacrosse League.

The Knighthawks have won five consecutive games and currently hold fourth place in the league with three weeks remaining in the season. They are just one win away from clinching a playoff berth.

“The confidence is finally here in this group,” Head Coach Mike Hasen said. “I think early when we started this it was still okay, what’s going to go wrong next? And again, they’re playing the right way, the way we wanted them to play since day one, and they’re being rewarded for it.”

The team has faced significant challenges, including a tough schedule against top league teams. However, since their January 18 win over Halifax, the Knighthawks have gone 7-2.

“It’s what made us what we are this year,” Hasen said. “Having to deal with the best early and being on the wrong side of it has maybe hardened us a little bit here.”

The Knighthawks are aiming for their third consecutive playoff appearance and have the opportunity to host an opening-round game.

“It’s great for us, it’s great for our families, it’s great for our fans,” Hasen said. “It’d be tremendous if we were able to get one more game here and kind of go from there. At the same time, if we don’t come with our best foot forward here, there’s an opportunity where we may still not make the playoffs.”

Despite their strong position, the team remains focused on maintaining their momentum.

“Things are more in our hands and in our control, but we still gotta go out and do it,” Hasen said. “There’s a bit of a looseness to it, but at the same time, there’s a fresh memory that we gotta take care of our own stuff.”

A win against Ottawa on Saturday will secure the Knighthawks’ spot in the playoffs.

