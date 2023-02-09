Rochester Native Thomas Bryant Traded To Nuggets From Lakers

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Rochester native and sixth year NBA pro, Thomas Bryant has been traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Denver Nuggets. The move comes ahead of Thursday’s 3pm trade deadline.

Rochester native, Thomas Bryant is heading to Denver. https://t.co/LDKGrDXkGB — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) February 9, 2023

Bryant, 25, averaged 12 pts and 7 rebounds for LA in 41 games this year. His time with the team included being on the court when LeBron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record. He spent the previous four years with the Washington Wizards, starting 108 games.

Denver will be his third team since being drafted by the Lakers in 2017.