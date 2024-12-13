Rochester native Thomas Bryant traded to Pacers

Rochester native Thomas Bryant has been traded by the Miami Heat to the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers and Heat have agreed to swap second-round picks in the trade for Bryant. Bryant joins the Pacers and is expected to serve as the team’s backup center behind Myles Turner.

In 10 games this year, Bryant is averaging four points and three rebounds a game. In his eight-year NBA career, Bryant is averaging 9.3 points-per-contest and 5.4 rebounds.

Bryant attended Bishop Kearney, winning a New York State class AA championship as a sophomore, before transferring to Huntington Prep. Bryant played two seasons at Indiana University, averaging 12.2 points a game in 69 collegiate games.