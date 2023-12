ORLANDO, FL (WHEC) – The Northeast Bulldodgs, a D2 10U Pop Warner Football team, has a chance to win a national title.

Following a a 33-6 over W. Elmwood Intruders out of Rhode Island, (RI), they’ll play in the Pop Warner Super Bowl on Friday morning against the Dunnellon Tigers out of Florida.

