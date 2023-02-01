Rochester Red Wings bring back manager LeCroy for third season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Rochester Red Wings are bringing back manager Matthew LeCroy for a third season with the team after noticeable improvements.

After the 2020 Triple A baseball season was canceled due to COVID-19, Matthew LeCroy inherited a struggling Rochester Red Wings club. The Wings previously two straight seasons without finishing above .500.

Under LeCroy’s leadership, the Red Wings were able to win 14 more games in 2022 than they did in 2021. Despite a 9-game winning streak during May, there were still a lot of struggles, with the Red Wings losing 19 games in a row between July-August. They finished with a 67-81 overall record.

LeCroy’s coaching staff will also be back in full force, including hitting coach Brian Daubach and pitching coach Rafael Chaves.

The Rochester Red Wings open the 2023 season on March 31st at Frontier Field against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.