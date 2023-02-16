Rochester Red Wings guarantee it will be at least 50 degrees for home opener

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings are guaranteeing it will be at least 50 degrees for this season’s home opener on March 31 against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.

In anticipation of your concerns, the team released this parody of Progressive’s “guide to un-becoming your parents” commercial. You can see the parody here:

Dr. Mase's 50 DEGREE GUARANTEE‼️



Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QOEFjxLY6a — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) February 15, 2023

If the temperature isn’t 50 degrees on opening day, the Red Wings will give every fan in attendance a free ticket to any game in April or May. The tickets go on sale Friday. You get tickets and see the Red Wings’ full 150 game schedule here.