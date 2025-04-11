Rochester Red Wings invite fans to vote for Walk of Fame’s Class of 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Red Wings are inviting fans to participate in voting for the Walk of Fame’s Class of 2025 at Innovative Field.

The Red Wings aim to honor fans, players, coaches, media members, executives, and teams through this initiative. Last year, 19 inductees were added. This season, fans can select up to three nominees in categories such as media members, amateur coaches, contributors, amateur athletes, professional athletes, and teams.

Fans can cast their votes here. The voting deadline is Monday, May 5 at 10 am, with the ceremony scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 24.

The Red Wings Walk of Fame began in 1997.

