Rochester Red Wings: James Wood becoming prized prospect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Rochester Red Wings outfielder James Wood is turning into a minor league star right before our eyes.

The 21-year-old is hard to miss, standing at 6-foot-7 and looking the part of a small forward in basketball. But when he’s at the plate, he also rarely misses. Wood is putting together quite the season in the International League.

Through 37 games, Wood is batting .354, has 51 hits, 7 home runs, and 12 doubles. His batting average ranks fourth in the IL, while his hits lead the league. MLB.com lists Wood as the fifth best prospect in baseball.

The Maryland native has never taken a swing in the big leagues, but there’s a good chance that statement becomes outdated very soon. The Washington Nationals are one of the youngest, most inexperienced teams in the MLB and as an outfielder, Wood could easily be brought up. He can play all three outfield positions, which makes him an intriguing option for the Nats to try and develop sooner rather than later.

As of mid-May, James Wood is still enjoying success with the Rochester Red Wings, but don’t be surprised if you catch him in the DMV very soon.