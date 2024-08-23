Rochester Red Wings star player Dylan Crews called up to MLB

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Another Major League Baseball prospect is leaving the Rochester Red Wings for greener pastures.

Dylan Crews, who was the second overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, will reportedly make his MLB debut on Monday against the New York Yankees.

The 2-year-old Crews has only been in Triple-A for a couple of months, but in 48 games, is batting .271 with 56 hits and 8 home runs. Crews has also been great on base, with 10 stolen bases.

It’s been a quick road to the majors for Crews, who one year ago, was still playing college baseball for LSU. However, he’s impressed all throughout the minor leagues and plays for a Washington Nationals organization built on future prospects.

Crews will join former Rochester Red Wings star James Wood, who is off to a ferocious start in the majors, with 48 hits in 45 games.