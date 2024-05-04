Rochester Red Wings: Travis Blankenhorn off to hot start

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Springtime in Rochester isn’t ideal baseball weather, but through the first month of the season Travis Blankenhorn doesn’t seem to care.

“Last year I was in Rochester and two years before that I was with Syracuse so I think I’ve adapted to learn how to play in the cold, and being from Pennsylvania I feel like I know how to play in the cold a little,” said Blankenhorn

The 27-year-old is off to a ferocious start. Eight home runs is tied for fifth in Triple A. And practicing patience makes perfect.

“If he swings and misses up, that’s okay cuz that’s where he likes the ball. When you start chasing both up and down it was a problem. He eliminated the ball down last year and he took off. And he’s been able to stay with that. Any ball that’s up here he’s been able to hammer it,” said manager Matt LeCroy.

“It’s not like I’m trying to hit homers or anything like that, but if I can get in the zone and get a good pitch to hit, most of the time good things happen,” said Blankenhorn.

At this rate, Blankenhorn might not be in Rochester for long. Matt LeCroy says they hope he gets called back up to the Washington Nationals this season. But as long as he’s in the Flower City, you won’t hear any complaints.

“When we signed him back I was really excited for our organization. He’s depth. He’s a guy that they can call upon at any time at the big league level and help them win some ball games up there,” said LeCroy.

“I’m good when I get the ball in the zone so trying to swing at strikes and put a good swing on it, get a barrel on it, and anything happens after that,” said Blankenhorn.

It’s not rocket science for the team-leader in home runs. It’s really just the swing of the bat.