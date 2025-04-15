Rochester Wheels break down stigma of disability through wheelchair basketball

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Wheels, a local wheelchair basketball team, recently concluded their season by making the national tournament for the first time in over 30 years. News10NBC’s Ian caught up with the team to learn more about their journey and impact.

The Wheels are known for their speed and skill, making them one of the most formidable basketball teams in Rochester. “It’s impossible to beat them,” said a University of Rochester student athlete after playing against the Wheels last week.

“We qualified for nationals for the first time in over 30 years,” head coach Xavier Major said.

Xavier Major, known as X, is the head coach of the Wheels. He suffered a spinal cord injury in 1992 and found a new path with the team. “And that was all I needed,” Major said. “And I’ve been going ever since.”

JT Michalko, Rochester’s point guard, expressed his admiration for Major. “I would literally push through a wall for him,” JT said. “He’s a fantastic man.”

Connor shared his own story of meeting Major after a construction accident. “I’m pretty sure the first thing he said to me is, please tell me you play basketball,” Connor said.

The Wheels recently played against University of Rochester student athletes to demonstrate the skill of disabled athletes. “Kind of helps with the stigma of disability to begin with,” JT said.

The Rochester Wheels continue to break down preconceived notions about disabilities, one basket at a time. “For me, that helped me feel a lot of normal, a lot more accepting because everybody’s doing it,” Connor said.

