Rochester Wheels to play in NWBA National Championship Tournament this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Wheels, the Flower City’s wheelchair basketball team, are heading to the National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) National Tournament for the first time in over 30 years. This marks a significant achievement for the team which has seen one of its best roster turnouts in years.

“The roster that we currently have constructed, it can contend with any team in the nation,” said JT Michalko, point guard for the Wheels. “I wholeheartedly believe that. So finally having it come to fruition is amazing to see.”

The Wheels provide an opportunity for those with disabilities to engage in sports and help de-stigmatize disabilities. Forward Connor Herbst shared how being part of the team helped him feel more accepted after his injury.

“All your buddies, guys that you’re friends with rolling around in wheelchairs,” Herbst said. “And for me, that helped me feel a lot more normal, a lot more accepting because everybody’s down there making it work.”

The Wheels will face the top-seeded Cleveland Wheelchair Cavaliers on Friday at 8 a.m and the tournament is scheduled to run through Sunday.

“We’re going against the one seed going in, the Cleveland Cavs,” Michalko said. “So we’ve got a chip on our shoulder. But we know our full roster is capable of running with anybody.”

The Wheels are coach by Xavier Major.

