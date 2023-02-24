Rochester’s Danny Mendick Eager For New Chapter With Mets

PORT ST. LUCE, FL (WHEC) – Rochester native Danny Mendick is down in Port St. Luce with the Mets after signing a one-year deal with the team in the offseason. This’ll be his fifth season in the big leagues.

Mendick, 29, tore his ACL last June after hitting .289 with 3 HR and 15 RBI in 31 games for the White Sox, the team that drafted him in 2015. It was his best season in the making before going down.

On Wednesday, the infielder mentioned he’s in much better shape following a rigorous offseason recovery program.

“This offseason, I kind of I hate to say this, but like it was way harder than I’ve ever worked in my life,” Mendick said. “And to put myself in a really good position for this year. I really do I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life right now. Even though I had ACL surgery, it really doesn’t even feel like it anymore.”

Mendick mentioned that his family from Rochester plans to make their way down to the Mets’ facility to see him in action. The team opens up spring training play on Saturday against the Astros.