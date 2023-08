FLUSHING, NY (WHEC) – Rochester native Danny Mendick uncorked his first home run as a New York Met in the team’s win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. It came in the 7th inning after a bit of a rain delay.

First 💣 as a Met! pic.twitter.com/Y5WbYaITvl — New York Mets (@Mets) August 8, 2023

It was the eleventh of his big league career that’s spanned almost five years.

Mendick was called up from Tripple A. Syracuse about two and a half weeks ago after the team traded Eduardo Escobar to the Angels…