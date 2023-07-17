Rochester’s Dyaisha Fair named to USA Basketball 3v3 team

SYRACUSE, NY (WHEC) – Rochester native and Syracuse Women’s Basketball standout, Dyaisha Fair announced on her social media Monday morning that she has been named a player for the 3 vs 3 U23 Nations League Team for USA Basketball. This is Fair’s first time representing the U.S. and she is heading to Chile for the tournament next week.

It’s no surprise to Central New Yorkers that Fair will be a new part of the USA Basketball organization.

Last season, her first season with Syracuse, she averaged over 19 points per game and started every game of the season. Her highest scoring game of the season was in January against Virginia where she dropped 36 points including eight three point conversions.

Fair grew up in Rochester NY where she played for Edison Tech High School for all four of her high school seasons before she went on to University at Buffalo to play Division 1 hoops. She was coached by Felisha Legette-Jack at UB and in 2022 both of them plus a few others went to Syracuse University.

Jack brought the Orange to their first Big East Championship in school history, when she was in college and played for them. In 2021 she became the first female athlete ever for Syracuse to have their jersey retired and hung in the Dome’s rafters.

The coaching position opened up in 2022 and was soon filled with Felisha as it seemed only right for the nationally successful coach to make her way back to her alma-mater. With her came Dyaisha Fair and so far the team has improved greatly.

This past season they made it to the super-sixteen of the NIT when they just barely missed their opportunity at the NCAA tournament.

Aside from Fair, Syracuse Junior, Saniaa Wilson is also from the Rochester community. Wilson played for Bishop Kearney in high school and then went on to play along side Fair at UB. When Fair transferred to Cuse so did Wilson. The pair have played with each other all throughout their college careers.