Rochester’s Ernie Clement called up to Blue Jays
TORONTO, ON (WHEC) – Rochester native Ernie Clement was recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Monday night’s game.
Clement’s last stint in the majors lasted a game (August 1st) before being sent back down to Triple A. Since Matt Champan is dealing with an injury, Clement, 27, should be able to provide some depth in the infield.
He has four hits in eight major league at bats this year along with 2 RBI. One of those was the go-ahead run in the bottom of the 8th inning against the Marlins on June 20th.