Rochester’s Ernie Clement called up to Blue Jays

TORONTO, ON (WHEC) – Rochester native Ernie Clement was recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Monday night’s game.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 3B Matt Chapman (right middle finger sprain) placed on 10-day IL



🔹 INF Ernie Clement recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight pic.twitter.com/mGjw6s3DoK — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 28, 2023

Clement’s last stint in the majors lasted a game (August 1st) before being sent back down to Triple A. Since Matt Champan is dealing with an injury, Clement, 27, should be able to provide some depth in the infield.

He has four hits in eight major league at bats this year along with 2 RBI. One of those was the go-ahead run in the bottom of the 8th inning against the Marlins on June 20th.