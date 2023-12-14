Rochester’s Isaiah Stewart ejected after scuffle with Patrick Beverley

DETROIT, MI (WHEC) – McQuaid grad Isaiah Stewart is known for his high-energy, never back down style. On Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers, that reached a boiling point.

Stewart was tossed from the game after committing a flagrant 2 foul on Pat Bev, who is also known for getting under the skin of his opponents. Beverley had elbowed Stewart as the Pistons’ big man went to set a screen. Later on, Stewart reciprocated, extending an arm in another pick on Beverley, this time sending the Clippers guard to the floor.

Was it a flop by Pat Bev? You take a look for yourself.