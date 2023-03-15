Rochester’s Jalen Pickett Named AP 2nd-Team All American

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WHEC) – Rochester native, and Penn State G, Jalen Pickett can add another accolade to an already-packed case: the Associated Press 2nd-Team All American. It makes him the second to receive the honor in program history.

A Tuesday award haul for our All-American @JalenPickett7 🇺🇸



▪️ AP second-team All-America

▪️ USBWA District II Player of the Year

▪️ NABC first-team All-District

▪️ USBWA All-District#WeAre | https://t.co/91I2A5Z6BM pic.twitter.com/4cDuecZxEi — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) March 14, 2023

A week after the earning the same honor for Sporting News, Pickett grabbed the one the second of four outlets used by the NCAA to determine its Consensus All-America teams gave out. The National Basketball Coaches and the United States Basketball Writers Association are the other two, both of which will announce their winners on Wednesday.

Pickett is in the middle of a historic year by program standards. Per Penn State Athletics, the senior is the only player in the country averaging at least 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists. If he were to finish with that numbers, it would make him only the third player in D1 history in the last 30 years to do so.

Pickett and the Nittany Lions are the 10-seed in the NCAA tournament and will face (7) Texas A&M in the round of 64 on Thursday night.