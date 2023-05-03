Rochester’s Jeff Sluman Believes Oak Hill Will Challenge Players In One Big Way

PITTSFORD, NY (WHEC) – There are a handful of golfers who’ve come to Oak Hill to win big tournaments and would have an opinion on the famed East Course. However, one of the guys most familiar with it–so much so that he was involved in the restoration–is from Rochester: Jeff Sluman.

Sluman, a Greece native, won the 1988 PGA Championship at Oak Tree Golf Club in Oklahoma. It was one of his six PGA Tour wins. He’s currently on the Champions Tour but plans to be at Oak Hill during tournament week.

When chatting with News 10 NBC’s Brett Davidsen recently, Sluman mentioned the redesigned course will test the game’s best players in one way above others.

“Oak Hill has always been shockingly difficult to drive the ball and keep it in the fairway,” Sluman said. “The fairways got a little fire and the ball will chases out a bit. The rough is going to be up a bit. People got to remember it’s par 70, right? So if somebody says they’re going to shoot 16 under, it’s 66 every day. I just don’t see that happening.”

For more with Rochester native and PGA Champion, Jeff Sluman, tune into Rochester’s Major, a half hour special on May 10th at 7:30pm. News 10 NBC Lead Sports Anchor, Jackson Roberts, and News 10 NBC Anchor Brett Davidsen chronicle the course’s rich history, discuss the state of the game, and preview the week ahead.