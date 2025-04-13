Rory McIlroy wins 2025 Masters, completes career Grand Slam

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Rory McIlroy has won the 2025 Masters, completing a career Grand Slam and marking his first win in a major since 2014. McIlroy entered the final round at 12-under with a two-stroke lead.

The 35-year-old faced challenges early in the final round, double bogeying the first hole. However, he quickly regained momentum by birdieing the third and fourth holes to retake the lead. McIlroy then achieved back-to-back birdies again on the ninth and 10th holes.

A tough four-hole stretch followed, where McIlroy went bogey-par-double-bogey, losing his lead as Justin Rose climbed to 11-under. McIlroy ended the skid on the 15th hole with a birdie on a par-five and birdied again on the 17th to surpass Rose at 12-under.

McIlroy found himself in the sand on 18 after his second shot, but managed a chance at par before missing his par putt and forcing an overtime with Justin Rose at 11-under. On the first overtime hole, Rory’s approach put him just feet from the hole, securing a birdie to outlast Justin Rose. Rory earns a career Grand Slam on his 11th attempt, joining Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan, and Gene Sarazen as the only men to accomplish the feat.

McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll, is an Irondequoit native and an RIT graduate.

McIlroy previously finished second at the Masters in 2022.

