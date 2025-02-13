Rush-Henrietta boy’s basketball downs Fairport in 3 OT; more Section V hoops action

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Rush-Henrietta boy’s basketball team continued its historic season, coming back from down double-digits in the second half to beat Fairport, 86-82 in triple overtime.

The Royal Comets improve to 17-1 on the season while Fairport drops to 15-3. Rush-Henrietta also swept the regular season series against the Red Raiders.

Elsewhere in Section V boy’s basketball, Greece Athena suffered just their second loss of the season at the hands of Pittsford Sutherland. 47-46.

Greece Odyssey took care of HFL, 67-58, and Gavin Williams hit 1,000 career points for his career.

Greece Olympia closed out Batavia, 58-52 at home.

On the girl’s side, powerhouses East and Our Lady of Mercy met and played a close one throughout. The Eagles survived, 52-48. Both teams are 14-4 with just a week and a half left in the regular season.