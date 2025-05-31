Rush-Henrietta softball walks it off for Sectionals chip; more teams win bricks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Rush-Henrietta softball team got its biggest hit of the season from what may have been the unlikeliest hero.

Rush-Henrietta and Webster Thomas softball takes home Sectionals bricks.

8th grader Kyla Piedici delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh inning, handing the Royal Comets a 7-6 win to take the Class AAA Championship.

“It feels amazing. I was pretty nervous going up to bat. I don’t know, I didn’t have much confidence in me,” said Piedici.

Of course, her teammates have all the confidence in her, as her hit helped Rush-Henrietta softball avoid going to extra innings and take care of business in regulation.

Also moving on to the State Tournament is Webster Thomas, who took down Webster Schroeder 2-1. It’s the Titans’ second Sectionals title in three years and felt like a little bit of payback after the Warriors took them down in this very same spot in 2024.

“I’m a senior so this is my last year and I didn’t want to go out, we didn’t want to go out losing to Schroeder again,” said pitcher Olivia Bowers.

“Beating them, it does feel nice,” said senior Ruby Marrapese. “We work for it and I think next year they’ll work even harder to do it again and it feels good to be back up.”

In the later game at Monroe Community College, Pittsford Sutherland took down Eastridge, 10-5, to capture the Class A Championship.