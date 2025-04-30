RWU Student Athletes participate in Ice Bucket Challenge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Ice Bucket Challenge has made a comeback, this time raising awareness for mental health. Roberts Wesleyan University student athletes participated in the challenge at the school’s stadium on Tuesday, turning the event into a lively water fight.

Olympian Brynn King, a pole vaulter and Roberts Wesleyan graduate student, emphasized the significance of mental health for student athletes.

“Mental health is extremely important for student athletes. And I think that’s often kind of on the back burner. It’s more like we’re athletes are physical health is a lot of times like taking first. But mental health is just as important as physical health,” said King.

Juan Esposito, a goalie for the Roberts Wesleyan men’s soccer team, shared his thoughts on the long-term benefits of mental health awareness.

“At the end of the day, when we grow up, it’s going to be so much useful for our children or family. So I feel like, if we have, if we can have a positive impact right now is something that in the future is going to be reflected,” said Esposito.

Gerald Coleman, the university chaplain, highlighted the student-driven nature of the event.

“We just did the ice bucket challenge. And this was totally dreamed up by our students, in support of mental health,” said Coleman. He acknowledged the pressures faced by student athletes, including balancing sports, academics, and other commitments.

The event aimed to bring attention to the mental health challenges student athletes face, while fostering a sense of community and support.

