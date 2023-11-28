Sabres send Devon Levi to Amerks

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – The Buffalo Sabres are loaning goalie Devon Levi to the the Rochester Amerks, the NHL parent team announced on Tuesday.

Levi, a 2020 7th round draft pick, made his NHL debut last year with Buffalo and went on to play a total of five NHL games. This season, he’s played in nine, posting a 3-4 record while allowing 3.73 goals per game.

Amerks head coach Seth Appert told 95.7 the FAN Rochester that Levi “will be in over the weekend at some point.”

Coach Appert on @TheFanRochester with @GeneBattaglia:



"I anticipate [Devon Levi] will be in over the weekend at some point. We've got two very good goalies in Dustin Tokarski and Devin Cooley, but I know my responsibility at any position: our young prospects need ice time and… — Rochester Americans (@AmerksHockey) November 28, 2023

Rochester visits the Belleville Senators on Friday and Saturday.