Sabres send Devon Levi to Amerks
ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – The Buffalo Sabres are loaning goalie Devon Levi to the the Rochester Amerks, the NHL parent team announced on Tuesday.
Levi, a 2020 7th round draft pick, made his NHL debut last year with Buffalo and went on to play a total of five NHL games. This season, he’s played in nine, posting a 3-4 record while allowing 3.73 goals per game.
Amerks head coach Seth Appert told 95.7 the FAN Rochester that Levi “will be in over the weekend at some point.”
Rochester visits the Belleville Senators on Friday and Saturday.