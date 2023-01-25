Saint John Fisher Rallies To Beat Nazareth In Battle Of East Ave

PITTSFORD, NY (WHEC) – The Saint John Fisher Men’s Basketball (11-5) overcame a slim halftime deficit to beat Nazareth (13-3), 70-67 on Tuesday night. Ryan Gentile led the way with sixteen points for the Cardinals, who’ve won six straight.

Connor Recore added fourteen for SJF, including the go-ahead bucket with 34 seconds left. Jaylen Savage paced the Golden Flyers with 21 points but it wasn’t enough as they suffer their first loss in two weeks.

Both teams are back in action Friday evening when Naz visits Afred and Fisher travels to Elmira.