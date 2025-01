Check out our Saturday night high school recap below!

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mercy handles Dundee/Bradford 55-44 at home.

BOYS BASKETBALL

East and Fairport each defend homecourt while Pittsford Mendon takes care of Irondequoit on the road.

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

McQuaid takes care of St. Francis while Canandaigua beats out Penfield.

For full scores go here.