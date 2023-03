ROCHESTER, N.Y. Three Class C boys basketball championship games set for Friday at Blue Cross Arena are being moved to Sunday.

The C3 game will start at 11 a.m., the C2 game at 1 p.m., and the C1 game at 3 p.m. The Class A1 and A2 games are being moved to 5 and 7 p.m. More information can be found here.