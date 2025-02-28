Scholar Athlete: Casey Liess

McQuaid wrestler Casey Liess is the latest Scholar Athlete of the Week.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The wrestling room at McQuaid Jesuit is adorned with names of past Section V champions and state finalists, among the current athletes, Junior Casey Liess stands out as a promising talent for Coach Sal Cruz.

After placing fourth as a sophomore, he learned the importance of confidence in wrestling. “I truly believe wrestling is all confidence,” Liess stated, as he aims to elevate his performance this season.

Regardless of the outcome this weekend, Liess’s growth is not just for his own benefit but also for the team’s future. Coach Cruz and the Knights have high hopes for him.

“You got a roadmap on what to do. He’s a cheat code,” Cruz said. “Follow what he does and you’ll get there.”

Liess’s journey began in first grade and his hard work and determination have led him to become the standard for the program. Now, instead of just looking at the names on the walls, he’s among them.

As he strives to add his name again, Liess hopes to become just the second state champion in the program’s history.

“Honestly when I was there I felt like I could do better,” Liess said. “So this year, hopefully in the finals, hopefully I can win.”

