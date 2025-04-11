Scholar Athlete: Jonathan Grode

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Jonathan Grode, a junior at Brighton High School, is making waves in the Section Five golf scene.

“It’s almost like a flow state I feel like. It just makes it feel like golf’s easy when it’s really not,” Grode said.

Grode picked up golf only four or five years ago, initially just as a pastime with friends. “Obviously we were just messing around like none of us were very good,” he said. “And then I just kind of slowly kept growing and kept going. And then now we’re here.”

Last year, Grode’s talent earned him a spot on the varsity team as a sophomore. Brighton’s head coach, Casey Shapiro, noted Grode’s progress, saying, “The middle to end of last year, he really started coming on and playing a ton of golf and just putting up some really good scores.”

Grode’s dedication to practice, especially with his driver, has been a key factor in his success. “He just kills the ball, and he’s very consistent off the tee,” Shapiro said.

With a handicap of +3 and his best round at eight-under, Grode has become a leader on and off the course.

Grode emphasized the importance of creating a supportive environment for his teammates. “I think, kind of a feeling of not low pressure or no pressure, but a feeling of it’s okay to do something wrong or maybe do something messed up,” he said.

Despite his competitive edge, Grode remains focused on the joy of the game. “I feel like a lot of it’s just mainly about having fun,” he said.

Grode and the Brighton Bruins are set to play their next match at Oak Hill a week from Monday.

