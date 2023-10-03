Scholar Athlete: Kelsey Davis

KESHEQUA, N.Y. (WHEC) – “The life I began to know, just starting to figure out my life. It just kind of got torn upside down if that makes sense,” said Keshequa high school senior Kelsey Davis. “My whole life that I envisioned, even when I was 5, it just changed completely.”

That’s when Davis lost her mom, at just five years old. That’s also the same age she started playing soccer. And ever since, it’s been her favorite thing in the world.

“I grew up with my dad coaching me and we used to play in this building with all the local teams. I’ve been playing with the same girls ever since I was like eight years old,” said Davis.

With so much practice over time, Davis got pretty good. She made the Keshequa High varsity team as a freshman.

“It was a lot of pressure, because all these older kids were looking down on me for help,” said Davis.

Now, Davis is a senior and a Captain for the third straight season. She was even named to the New York State Class D second team.

“Senior year is going really good. It’s flying by so fast. I already have senior night in two days and I’m not ready to let go of Keshequa soccer,” said Davis.

But when practice is over, Davis doesn’t miss a beat. She hits the books right after soccer and is at the top of her class with a 4.0 GPA. She hasn’t chosen a college yet but plans to study Occupational Therapy. Her reason? Her mom’s job was in a similar fiel

“I’ve heard a lot of people say they see her in me and they see her smile in me and they tell me all the time that she would be proud of me,” said Davis.

Congrats to Kelsey Davis on being named our latest News Ten NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week.