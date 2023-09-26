Scholar Athlete of the Week: Alex Hill

It’s not too often high school athletes are play only one sport, but golf is all McQuaid Jesuit senior Alex Hill needs.

“Last year I started playing six, seven hours a day, and dropping my strokes then,” said Hill. “We won Section V championship last year. We haven’t been there for a couple of years. It was great to pull out the victory.”

Hill recently received a highly laudable honor: having a new annually sportsmanship award named in his honor at the Holland Cup, a local American Junior Golf Association tournament.

“A lot of hard work, that’s it,” he added. “A lot of hard work. Focusing on improving myself and improving the game.”

Hill hasn’t committed to a college yet but a 96 GPA and 1490 SAT score could position him well. It’s his goal to continue playing golf in school next year.

Congrats to McQuaid’s Alex Hill on being this week’s News 10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!