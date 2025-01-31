Scholar Athlete of the Week: Alyssa Cowart

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Eastridge girl’s basketball team is 11-1 and in first place of the Section V Class A standings and last Friday had one of the most impressive stat lines you’ll ever see – a 24-point triple double from Alyssa Cowart.

But it wasn’t made up of the typical points, rebounds, and assists. Cowart, a sophomore, had TEN steals.

“I didn’t realize how fast it just escalated,” said Cowart.

Against HFL, the Lancers and Cougars battled back and forth. But Alyssa Cowart took over defensively, on her way to a 10 steal performance to go along with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

“I had to look at the stat sheet and I went back and was like she actually had 10 steals,” said head coach Charisse Everett. “Her ability to go after it no matter what – she initiates that energy by playing hard.

And that’s only as a sophomore on the team, leading an Eastridge defense that’s allowing just 42 points per game.

“If offense isn’t going your way you can’t just give up on defense,” said Cowart.

As we near the postseason, with just three weeks to play, the Lancers are confident and proud of their approach.

“I’m happy that everybody has bought into that culture of believing that you can be great,” said Everett.

Cowart hopes to play college basketball and plans to pursue a career in forensics science. Congrats to Alyssa Cowart on being named our latest News10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week.