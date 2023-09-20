Scholar Athlete of the week: Angela Alexander

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Angela Alexander has an incredible work ethic, for just a junior at Edison Tech.

“Coming home every day and going straight to my work after practice is something that I really try to do, because you can be drained from your sport, but I’m determined to get my work done as soon as possible,” said Alexander.

There’s no doubt she’s a leader in the classroom, but becoming a leader on a sports team didn’t come naturally at first.

“I started to open up more, being more communicative. I think it’s better to work on my social skills as a young person so I can be older and start doing more,” said Alexander.

Doing more is kind of why she got into sports in the first place. Alexander says she takes pride in everything she does – and that includes getting over her fears.

“I also have social anxiety, so going to a team sport made me want to talk more and it built two things for me – a hard work ethic and communication skills, so now I’m not that nervous to do a lot of stuff that I can do,” said Alexander.

Alexander says indoor track is her favorite of the three varsity sports she plays, and her teammates played a role in her confidence.

“They encourage me to be more open and not be too shy about anything I have to do. Even if it’s talking to someone or working in a relay, that helped me do sportsmanship even better,” said Alexander.

Angela’s hoping to take her 4.0 GPA and track skills to college, where she wants to stay in state. Congrats to Edison Tech’s Angela Alexander on being named the latest News Ten NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week.